Court stops ongoing Mombasa Buxton estate demolition 

Buxton project

Residents vacate their houses on  March 7  ahead of demolitions on the 14-acre piece of land to pave way for the construction of the Sh6 billion Buxton project in Mombasa.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The Environment and Land Court in Mombasa has issued an order stopping ongoing demolition at Buxton estate, where the Mombasa County in partnership with a private developer, intends to put up an affordable Sh6 billion housing project.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three arrested over Trans Mara clashes

  2. Natembeya, Rift Valley security chiefs take Covid jab

  3. Wildfire burns more houses in Turkana village

  4. Untold suffering for thousands of Lamu villagers over acute water shortage

  5. Wildfire burns houses in Turkana village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.