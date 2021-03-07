Buxton tenants receive relocation allowances

Buxton project

Residents vacate their houses on  March 7  ahead of demolitions on the 14-acre piece of land to pave way for the construction of the Sh6 billion Buxton project in Mombasa.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Tenants of Buxton Estate in Mombasa have started being issued with cheques to help them vacate their houses to pave way for a Sh6 billion affordable housing project.

