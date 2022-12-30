Kenyans’ hopes and dreams for 2023

A wave of optimism is sweeping over weary Kenyans as they look forward to a new year they hope will herald good tidings after a year that saw many households fall into hard economic times.

From religious leaders, politicians, educationists and economists, Kenyans hope the New Year will bring good tidings, ranging from a cohesive country, to reduced cost of living and space to set up thriving businesses.

Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics, expressed hope that with the elections behind us and the installation of the new government, Kenyans can finally settle down to work.

“We hope that in 2023 they will settle down and get projects going. Once they start doing that, there will be more money in circulation because people will be opening and expanding businesses. That will be the biggest upside, that we will exist without significant disruptions,” said Mr Gichinga.

He explained that fuel prices may also eventually go down, and hoped that the country will eventually experience significant rainfall to bring an end to the biting drought that has seen more than four million people require food assistance. He also hoped that online businesses will continue to thrive in 2023, just like they did during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Cost of living

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said he hopes for a reduced cost of living and a government that will be responsive to the needs of the people.

“In 2023, we want a more cohesive country where one’s name does not betray him, and that the rule of law shall be enhanced,” he said.

His Belgut counterpart, Nelson Koech, explained that 2023 will herald hustler-friendly Bills.

“We have done the Hustler Fund Bill. We shall be dealing with other bills such as the NSSF (National Social Security Fund) Bill to make sure that contributions are enhanced, and the Housing Fund Bill. We shall be interacting with them when we come back from recess,” said Mr Koech.

Daniel, a teacher in Embu, hopes that in 2023, the Kenya Kwanza government will relook at the welfare of teachers and most importantly improve their salaries.

“Pay has not been good. Teachers are also demoralised by the Teachers Service Commission which has draconian rules that do not enable a teacher to grow. They should make changes at the top management of TSC,” he said.

David Muchunguh, a parent and Senior Education Writer at the Nation, hopes 2023 will be a less stressful term for children after two years of a rigorous crash programme.

“Many parents have accrued fee arrears and at times children would be sent home for fees, thereby losing valuable contact time with their teachers,” he said.

Bishop Hudson Ndeda, the National Chairman, the Church & Clergy Association of Kenya said that in 2023, the clergy will continue to exercise their role of holding the government accountable, despite the close relationship they have enjoyed with the top leadership.

Anjeline Imbosa, Kakamega

I hope for an improved economy and stability that shall enable Kenyans to enjoy their lives. I also hope for improved health services and school fees reduction.

Happiness Mwadime, Mlolongo

I hope to see the government come up with initiatives to keep the youth busy. It is time the unemployment rate is addressed.

Joseph Ngeka, Nairobi

May the new year come with blessings, wealth and happiness and everyone’s dreams take flight in this new year.

Khadija Mwinyi, Mombasa

The year 2022 has been very challenging for me. I pray to God to give me good health this year to achieve the goals that I intended to achieve in 2022.

Jackson Macharia, Nyeri

There are signs of a good year in 2023. The onset of the rains has given farmers hope. I hope the government will intervene and lower the cost of agricultural inputs.

Freshiah Njeri, Nyeri

It is my hope that financial institutions will lower their interest rates to encourage traders to borrow money to expand their enterprises.

Kenneth Kogo, Nairobi

I hope for much more business growth; 2022 was post-Covid and an election year, so business picked at a slower pace.

Kilunda Masambia, Mombasa

I hope that there will be more and better jobs in 2023, and an end to youth unemployment.

Mary Ondore, Kakamega

In 2023, I hope that the government of President William Ruto will effect his promise to reduce the tax that has pushed up the prices of essential commodities.

Juma Jirma, Isiolo

I expect the government to end banditry in the North to secure the livelihoods of pastoralists. The President should also prioritise tackling the high cost of living.

Peter Hallinan and Shiku Githiomi, Ireland

We are looking forward to a beautiful wedding in the new year, full of good health. We hope that the Kenyan government finalises infrastructural projects like the SGR to Suswa and that the country will have a sufficient supply of clean water for residents. We also hope to see the government use taxpayer money to employ local contractors.

Abdi Sherif, Lamu

As we enter 2023, I hope the local government will completely lift taxes for hawkers. My dream is to expand my business and even employ people.

Joel Mbaabu, Isiolo

Having been in office for over 100 days, President William Ruto should now start delivering on his campaign promises.

Sheila Monyelo, Kisumu

Come 2023 am hoping to get a new job. The economy has been tough this year, my expectations are that next year things will be better.

Alois Mwenda, Isiolo

I hope Ruto will reduce the price of food and fuel. While we appreciate the Hustler Fund, it has not achieved its intended purpose because of high commodity prices.

Mumina Alaso

The government has come up with many projects to support women at the grassroots. We hope that in 2023, the government will ensure all the projects start.

Dancun Oyugi, Nairobi

I am hoping that the cost of living will go down in the new year. I’m also waiting to see if our leaders will deliver what they promised during the campaign period.

Brian Onyango

My hope is the government understands the pain of the youth and common mwananchi in the year 2023.