State adds Kenyans aged over 58 in Covid jab priority list

A government officer gets Covid-19 vaccination in Nakuru. The Ministry of Health has added people aged 58 and above in Phase 1 of the ongoing Covid-19 priority vaccination groups.

People aged 58 and above are now eligible to get Covid-19 vaccination from any of the accredited health facilities across the country, the Ministry of Health has said.

