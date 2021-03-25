Covid-19 deadly third wave sparks gradual shut-down

Passengers in a crowded matatu

Passengers in a crowded matatu on Thika Road in Nairobi sit close to one another yesterday in blatant violation of Covid-19 rules on social distancing pictured.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Public offices ordered shut starting on Monday.
  • Private firms in Nairobi have also started scaling down operations.

The surging third wave of Covid-19 is slowly shutting down both public and private institutions, as the virus holds sway amid soaring deaths and infections.

