Kenyan among the remaining Guantanamo Bay detainees

Guantanamo Bay

This file image reviewed by the US military shows the guard tower of "Camp Six" detention facility of the Joint Detention Group at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on January 19, 2012.
 

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • The 48-year-old was arrested by Kenyan police in February 2007 on suspicion of belonging to al-Qaeda and taking part in the 2002 raids against Paradise Hotel and an Israeli plane in Mombasa.

Kenyan Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu is among the remaining detainees at the US-run prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.