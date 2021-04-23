Kenya, US fight over HIV drugs ‘still unresolved’

ARVs

A patient displays one type of the ARVs in use in Kenya. More than 1.5 million HIV patients are at risk as a consignment of antiretroviral drugs remains stuck at the port of Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Stuck at the port, as per shipment documents, are 258,954 packs of Tenofovir, Lamivudine Dolutegravir (TLD).

The stalemate between the government and the US over anti-retroviral drugs remains unresolved, the Nation can now reveal.

