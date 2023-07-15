Kenya to play host to high-powered delegation of more than 10 presidents

Kenya will host at least 10 heads of state and 51 foreign ministers from African Union (AU) member states in Nairobi on Sunday July 16 and Monday July 17.

As of Saturday evening, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said those who had already landed in Nairobi were Egypt's Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Comoros' Azil Assoumani, Gabon's Ali Bongo, Djibouti's Ismail Omar Guelleh and Libya's Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi.

Other heads of state expected in the country include Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed is also in the country.

The dignitaries, accompanied by some 1,500 delegates, are in the capital for the fifth mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, regional economic communities and regional mechanisms.

"The meeting will bring together the Heads of State and Government who make up the Bureau of the AU Assembly (Comoros, Botswana, Burundi and Senegal), the 8 Heads of State and Government who chair the 8 Regional Economic Communities (RECs) (Burundi - EAC, Djibouti - IGAD, Zambia - COMESA, DRC - SADC, Guinea Bissau - ECOWAS, Chad - CEN SAD, Libya - UMA and Gabon - ECCAS); the African Union Commission and Regional Mechanisms (RMs)," the State Department said in a statement on the event last month.

The summit, to be held at the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, follows the AU 2023 theme and will explore ways to enhance integration across the continent and boost trade.

Dr Mutua said the meeting would also discuss the AU's financial budget for 2024.