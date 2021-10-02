Kenya to offer Pfizer vaccines next week

Kenya will roll out Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination next week after the government said it will receive a donation of specialised syringes from today.

The syringes will be equal to the number of vaccine doses that the country has received so far.

There has been a two-week delay in administering the vaccine after the country received over790, 000 doses from the US.

But as the country continues to struggle in administering the Pfizer vaccine donated to Kenya, a firm in Kilifi is exporting such specialised syringes and other medical devices.

Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Ltd, which has a capacity to manufacture more than 7 million 0.5ml and 1.0ml syringes, which are used for vaccination is concerned over the delay.

Revital director Roneek Vora said they manufacture over 45 medical devices, amongst them syringes used with the Pfizer vaccines.

Mr Vora said the company has been supplying most Covid-19 medical services to various organisations around the world, such as United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Bank.

“If a manufacturer adheres to the standards prescribed and is able to provide at competitive prices, then why not procure from countries in Africa?” asked Mr Vora.

Meanwhile, the Health ministry said that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will only be given on pre-registration basis. This is to ensure that only the number of doses released will be the ones that will be available for use.

While inspecting the main vaccine depot in Kitengela together with some members of the Senate Health Committee, Vaccines Taskforce chairman, Dr Willis Akhwale, said that Pfizer will not just be taken to any facility but ones that has rallied enough people.

“Pfizer/BioNTech requires specialised storage, we have liaised with county governments and vaccination centres to ensure that they mobilise people to register beforehand so that once the vaccine is thawed (liquefied), it can be used within a specific period before expiry,” Dr Akhwale said.