US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths

New York Covid-19

Medical workers with a patient at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on April 1, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

US fatalities from Covid-19 surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation's capital Washington.

