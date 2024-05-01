Honouring Michael Oyier: A legacy of grace, integrity and impact

Family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to media personality Michael Oyier at the Requiem Mass held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

He was revered by many as a mentor, confidant and educator. Despite the demands of his busy schedule, he skilfully made time for his family.

At the age of 48, Oyier passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, while receiving treatment at The Nairobi Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to his craft and ability to uplift others.

Michael Oyier's fascination with journalism was ignited at a young age, driven by his belief in its ability to create positive social change through storytelling. His formative years at St George's British International School played a crucial role in honing his storytelling and stage presence skills, starting with contributions to the local media, Oyier honed his skills in investigative reporting and feature writing, earning recognition for his meticulousness and commitment to the truth.

In January 1995, he began his undergraduate studies in Art Psychology and Management at USIU, graduating in 1998. He then secured his first job at Capital FM, where he later became head of news. He went on to complete a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology at USIU, graduating in 2006.

Michael is fondly remembered for his tenure as KTN's prime time news anchor and presenter of KTN Business Weekly for over a decade. During his time there, he also served as an editorial consultant and trainer.

Programme controller

Prior to KTN, he was the founding programme controller at Classic 105 and features editor at Kiss100.

His career began at the Standard Group, where he worked as a presenter and anchor for nine years until 2012 when he decided to move on.

Peter Oyier, brother of late journalist Michael Oyier, flanked by family members, speaks during the requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral on 1 May 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Above all, he had a profound effect on the people he interacted with.

"Michael was always bigger than the space he occupied, his smile calmed you down, his joy and drive were not contained by anything. He gave himself so freely but his love, his care, his energy, his laughter was always there before he appeared, before he spoke, before he hugged you, when you experienced Michael you experienced the care, the love, the honesty, all of it, and it was this that made us feel at peace. I will miss Michael for the way he made me feel like me, that I was seen and that I mattered. He took me in from school and treated his home as my home, I will certainly miss him," said Curtis Murungi, his friend from St Mary's School.

Dr Victor Boyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of USIU, reflects on Michael Oyier's significant influence over nearly three decades:

"There is a legacy that cannot be overlooked when it comes to Michael, and some of the initiatives that we celebrate at USIU Africa, including the establishment of the Counselling Centre, were born out of conversations with Michael and the Vice-Chancellor. At USIU Africa we celebrate his life. He was a man of presence, with a name that resonated, and today we mourn but also celebrate his remarkable life," he said.

His daughter, Abigail Oyier, acknowledged his role in shaping her identity, values and worldview.

From Left; Raila Odinga Junior, Winnie Odinga and Yvonne Odinga during the late journalist Michael Oyier`s requiem mass held on May 1, 2024 at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

"His absence now leaves a void that I find difficult to comprehend as he was not only a father figure but also a source of guidance, discipline and unwavering love. Through my grief, I find solace in my father's belief in finding joy in the midst of hardship, a sentiment that resonates deeply within me. I conclude with the assurance that, despite his physical absence, my father's spirit lives on in my heart, and I take comfort in the belief that he is now in a better place. As I reflect on my father's influence, I sum up my gratitude and love with these words: "I love him more than love can express.

"He served as a supportive brother who took care of me after Dad's death, arranging for his girlfriends to accompany me in certain situations. He accompanied me on my spiritual journey, serving as a guardian and protector, offering guidance and ensuring my wellbeing," said Olga, the deceased's sister.

Profound loss

Paul, his brother, shared a heartfelt reflection on their bond and the profound loss he experienced when Michael passed away. Despite the devastation of losing his brother, Paul expressed his gratitude for the care and support Michael provided throughout their lives. He recounted the night of Michael's stroke, their closeness and the frantic rush to his aid.

Dinah Oyier, widow of late journalist Michael Oyier, speaks during the Requiem Mass at All Saints Cathedral on May 1, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

"My brother looked after me when I was sick. You don't get a brother and sister to hire a chef to cook food that's good for the brain and rearrange your whole life. As I stand here on Thursday the 18th, I was Mike's first responder. We were alone in the house, he was asleep, and at about 2am I got a call. When I heard the phone and looked over, it was Mike and I couldn't understand what he was saying. He was speaking gibberish and I rushed over. I saw my brother and the signs were that he had had a stroke. Michael fought to the end. He told me how to take care of him at that moment. He fought to the end. We did our best," he said.

In a heartfelt tribute, Michael's partner Dinah Oyier reflected on his profound impact as a husband and father, highlighting his grace, integrity and unwavering commitment to their family.

"Although he was my husband, he treated everyone with such respect and kindness, his presence was undeniable and his interactions were deep and intentional. He instilled values in our children that I didn't even know he had a plan for, I will certainly miss him," she said.