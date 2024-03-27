Majestic send-off as celebrated journalist Rita Tinina is laid to rest

It was a grand send-off for veteran journalist and NTV Output Editor Rita Tinina, who was laid to rest on Wednesday at their family home in Olokirikirai in Narok County.

From far and wide, hundreds of mourners flocked the home of the departed Tinina, who was widely celebrated as an impactful journalist throughout her career.

The funeral was not just a sombre occasion, but a celebration of a life lived with purpose and passion.

As colleagues, friends, and loved ones gathered to bid her farewell, the atmosphere was filled with a mixture of sorrow and reverence for a journalist eulogised by many as a heroine.

Tinina’s last journey to her final resting place began at 7am when her body was picked from the Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru County to neighbouring Narok.

A convoy of more than 50 vehicles escorted the hearse that carried her coffin under police escort on the Nakuru-Njoro road.

A hearse transports the casket containing the body of the late journalist Rita Tinina to Noosupeni Farm in Narok County on March 27, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Her close friends honoured their own as her casket was carried in a black Range Rover as part of a road trip they had planned before her death.

They also boarded the vehicle that was decorated with a wreath of flowers clustered in a mixture of red, white and purple.

From fellow journalists to politicians, former bosses to family members, speaker after speaker, mourners eulogised Tinina as a selfless journalist.

Collectively, the overriding message was her rich legacy as a champion of the rights of young girls from the Maasai community and the impactful stories she told that resonated with Kenyans across the country.

Her friends remembered her as a social person who humbled herself and interacted with different people.

“She loved dancing and music. Especially reggae. As our school prefect, she exuded authority yet was fair in her judgements," read a tribute by alumnae of Maasai Girls High School, where Tinina went to secondary school.

To her family, she was a daughter, sister, mother and a warrior.

Family members of the late Rita Tinina during the burial service at Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai in Narok County on March 27, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Colleagues also spoke of her dedication to her craft, recounting stories of her tireless pursuit of journalism.

In his message of condolence read by State House Press Secretary Emanuel Talam, President William Ruto said the late journalist's life serves as a testament to the power of journalism to effect positive change.

Dr Ruto described Tinina as a passionate media professional who did her work with commitment.

“Rarely do we get to excellence in any profession, but Rita did. She was fantastic. To her, journalism wasn't just a job or career, she always did her homework.”

“She added depth to her stories and we can all tell this from her TV reporting. She told stories that matter, that live beyond individuals, stories of triumph and loss, and was a master narrator,” President Ruto said.

Tinina, who was to turn 46 soon, died in her sleep on March 17.

She succumbed to severe pneumonia, according to a post-mortem exam conducted last week in Nairobi. Tinina was the mother of Mia Malaikah and the partner of fellow TV journalist Robert Nagila.

Family members of the late Rita Tinina during the burial service at Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai in Narok County on March 27, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Among those in attendance were Nation Media Group (NMG) Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo, Royal Media Services Editorial Director Linus Kaikai and NMG’s Group Managing Editor Pamela Sittoni.

Also in attendance were Senators Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Crystal Asige (Nominated), a section of Narok MCAs as well as MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East) , Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North) and Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South).

The late journalist was mourned as a beacon of truth, integrity, and dedication.

Beyond her professional accolades, she was cherished by her colleagues and friends for her kindness and warmth.

Tributes read by family members painted a picture of a remarkable woman whose legacy would endure long after her passing.

Mr Ageyo said that, despite her busy schedule, she always made time to mentor aspiring journalists, imparting her wisdom and guidance generously.

He also spoke of her tenacity in pursuing stories, her empathy towards those she interviewed, and her infectious laughter that brightened even the darkest of days.

Journalists, led by the Nation Media Group Editor in Chief Joe Ageyo at the graveside of the late Rita Tinina at Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai in Narok County on March 27, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Mr Kaikai said that, although Tinina may have died too soon, her legacy as a professional and a friend would continue to inspire generations to come.

In an emotional tribute, Kenya Editors Guild president Zubeidah Kananu told mourners that they had to let Tinina rest despite how painful it was.