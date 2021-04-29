Kenya to close Kakuma, Dadaab refugee camps by June 2022

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp, located along Kenya's border with Somalia, as pictured on June 10, 2018. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Kenya has rescheduled its planned closure of refugee camps to June next year. This decision was arrived at on Thursday following discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to stagger the shut-down.

