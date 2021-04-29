Dadaab refugee camp
Kenya sets new date for closure of Dadaab, Kakuma refugee camps 

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to hold talks with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
  • Sources said Kenya will not make further concessions on the closure date.

Kenya wants Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps closed by June 30 next year, six months earlier than the date proposed by a UN agency’s roadmap. 

