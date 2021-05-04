Kenya, Tanzania agree on plans for gas pipeline

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • No timelines were given but President Suluhu said respective technocrats have been directed to start working on it immediately.

Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a deal to start working on a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa, in what their leaders said was part of a long-term project to share energy resources.

