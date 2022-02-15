Kenya-Somalia border

Poles at a section of the border wall in Mandera on May 10, 2016. The fence has been stripped bare by vandals.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya-Somalia border ‘wall’ stripped bare by vandals

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Decision to build the wall was reached after Al-Shabaab militants killed 148 people at Garissa University in 2015.
  • Smuggling of goods from Somalia into the country is rampant as traders bribe security officials manning border.

In early 2015, Kenya announced plans to build a 700km wall along its border with Somalia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.