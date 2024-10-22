Kenya snubs Sh10m award for family of murdered Pakistani journalist

It is two years since a Pakistani journalist, who criticised Pakistan’s army, was shot dead by General Service Unit (GSU) officers in Kenya, but no one has ever been prosecuted for the killing.

Two separate investigations conducted by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following the death of Arshad Sharif have since gone cold.

In July, the High Court in Kajiado awarded Sh10 million to the family of the slain Pakistan media personality.

However, the Kenyan Government is yet to pay the compensation.

“We are yet to get the compensation from the Kenyan government,” Ms Javeria Siddique told the Nation on Tuesday.

The Nation understands that the payment of Sh10 million was suspended for 30 days after State advocate, Augustine Kipkuto, informed the court that the government was not in a position to make the payment then.

Speaking while issuing her ruling, Justice Stella Mutuku termed how Mr Sharif was shot was unlawful.

The judge faulted the Attorney General, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and other investigating agencies for being reluctant to conduct the investigations.

The petition was filed in court by Sharif’s wife identified as Ms Siddique, through advocate Dudley Ochiel.

In the petition, she wanted the court to issue orders to the Attorney General, the DPP, IPOA, and the National Police Service Commission to supply her with copies of all documents related to the death of her husband.

Some of the evidence that she specified includes films, photographs, and videotapes in the custody of Kenyan authorities.

Sharif had fled his home country in July 2022 to avoid being detained by the Pakistan military. He first settled in Dubai but was later forced to leave for Kenya.

Police in Kenya did not deny responsibility for the murder and instead described the death as a case of mistaken identity.

According to the police, they were trailing a Mercedes Benz Sprinter registration KDJ 700F, which had been stolen from Pangani.

Mr Wainaina, a businessman who deals with horticulture, had reported that the vehicle had gone missing, while his son was inside. The matter was recorded under Occurrence Book (OB) number 70/23/10/2022.

Two hours later, the vehicle had been traced to the Ole Tepes area in Kajiado County, and GSU officers were asked to intercept the vehicle.

However, Sharif was being driven by Mr Khuram Ahmed in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 registration number KDG 200M. He was last seen alive at Ammodump Kwenia, a shooting range and joint where he attended a party alongside US soldiers.

Ammodump Kwenia is owned by Mr Waqar Ahmed, brother to Khuram.

Another case is ongoing in Pakistan where Sharif’s mother, Ms Riffat Ara Alvi, alleges that plans to end the life of her son were hatched there.

The petition was filed in June 2023. She had moved to court seeking an independent and transparent investigation to be conducted by the Pakistan authority with the aim of getting the family justice.

Court documents filed at the Pakistan Supreme Court indicate that Ms Riffat also wants several people investigated over the murder of her son who died aged 49.

“That being the mother of Arshad Sharif now deceased, the applicant feels that investigations of the case have to be conducted and proceeded within Pakistan at the first instance where conspiracy to kill my son was hatched,” the court documents seen by this reporter and which are in our possession show.

Filed on June 6, 2023, under number three of 2022, Ms Riffat said that she was disturbed that so many people had sensationally claimed that the people who wanted her son dead were well known.

She said that there was a need for her team of lawyers to be handed access to the fact-finding inquiry report and findings which were submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which was tasked with following up on the matter.

She listed; former Pakistan Prime Minister Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, two former ministers identified as Mr Murad Saeed and Mr Salman Iqbal who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARY media where the slain journalist worked before he fled his home country, and a journalist identified as Mr Imran Riaz Khan.

“That to conclude the fair investigation it is incumbent upon the JIT team to examine these persons along with others making claims to this effect,” she said in the petition, adding that the request was purely made to get justice in the case.

Ms Riffat’s lawyer Raja Abdul Ghafoor also signed an affidavit of facts saying that the matter was urgent.