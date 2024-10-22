Bahamas joins Kenyan contingent battling gangs in Haiti

Kenyan officers who are fighting gangs in Haiti under a Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission have been joined by soldiers from the Bahamas.

The Bahamas is the third country to send its officers to the war-torn country after Kenya and Jamaica.

A plane carrying the officers touched down at Louverture Toussaint International Airport over the weekend.

They were received by Colonel Kevron Henry who is the MSS Deputy Force Commander. The commander of the mission is Mr Godfrey Otunge, a Kenyan.

“Colonel Kevron welcomed the Bahamas contingent, where he expressed optimism of more contributing countries deploying to Haiti soon. He reiterated MSS commitment in ensuring that the gangs are defeated,” MSS said in a statement.

Bahamas soldier received by Kenyan counterpart after troops arrival in Haiti. Photo credit: Multinational Security Support (MSS)

Colonel Henry equally said that the officers in the mission were waiting for the supply of more equipment and personnel from other countries.

Kenya is the lead country in the mission and already a total of 400 officers have been deployed to the Caribbean country.

President Ruto in an address to the media recently revealed that the other 600 officers will be leaving Kenya for Haiti in November.

The 600 will include the first contingent of female officers who are drawn from the Special Weapons and Tactic Team (SWAT).

Bahamas troops received by Kenyan contingent battling gangs in Haiti. Photo credit: Multinational Security Support (MSS)

Currently, the officers are undergoing training at the National Police College Embakasi “A” Campus. The others are drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

Meanwhile, in Haiti the officers have been carrying out raids that have led to the death of over 20 gang members in the last week. The operations also saw the officers recover deadly firearms that had been in the hands of the gang members.

Deadly firearms recovered from Haiti Gangs. Photo credit: Multinational Security Support (MSS)

In one of the most dreadful raids, the officers raided Vitel, Homme Innocent’s base, but did not succeed in seizing him. However, some of his gang members were killed in the operation.

Innocent is listed amongst the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) ten most wanted fugitives. He is the leader of the Kraze Barye Gang. The gang participated in the Viv Ansanm alliance and is strongly linked to other gangs which include; G9 family and allies plus the 400 Mawozo gang.

According to the FBI, he is accused of conspiracy to commit hostage taking, hostage taking, conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death and attempted hostage taking resulting in death.

If anyone gives information that will lead to his arrest they will be rewarded with Sh258 million.

The FBI states that Innocent entered into an agreement with the 400 Mawozo gang and they work within the Croix-des-Bouquets area.

On October 15, 2023, he was charged with ordering a kidnapping that took place in 2022 where a woman identified as Ms Marie Odette Franklin was left dead.

He is sanctioned by the United States of America (USA), United Nations Security Council and the European Union.

Currently, due to the ongoing insecurity within Haiti, there is a diplomatic tiff between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Dr Conille has raised concerns faulting the Dominican Republic for deporting Haitian nationals who had sought refuge there.

“The forced and mass deportation of our Haitian compatriots from the Dominican Republic is a violation of the fundamental principles of human dignity,” he said.

It is in his request that the Organization of American States (OAS) held an urgent meeting on Tuesday regarding the most recent mass deportation of Haitian immigrants by the Dominican Republic.

In his statement over the deportation of the Haiti nationals, Gandy Thomas, Haiti’s Permanent Representative to the OAS said that it would be important if a solution is found and it should respect fundamental Human Rights.

He termed the deportations as “widespread discrimination.”

A week ago, over 70 people were killed in Haiti and hundreds of others were left injured following an attack that was carried out by gangs.

Apart from Kenya, Jamaica and Bahamas other countries expected to send their officers to Haiti include; Antigua, Barbuda, Italy, Spain, Mongolia, Senegal, Belize, Suriname, Guatemala and Peru.

The Caribbean-based country has reeled from years of violence as gangs which enjoy close ties to the country’s political and business leaders – have vied for influence and control of territory.

In February 2024, there was an upward trajectory in the attacks which led to the resignation of Mr Ariel Henry who was serving as Prime Minister.

This led to the creation of the transitional presidential council which settled on Dr Conille to serve as the Prime Minister until the country went into elections.