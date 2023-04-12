Arshad Sharif’s widow: Images of his bullet-riddled body still flash through my mind

My name is Javeria Siddique, and I work as a journalist and photographer. In Pakistan, my late husband Arshad Sharif was a well-known TV personality and investigative journalist before he was brutally murdered on October 23, 2022, in Kenya.

On social media, he still has millions of followers, and millions of his fans used to tune in to his TV shows.

He was a brave and upright man. He experienced state authoritarianism as a result of speaking out against corruption and malpractices, and 16 police inquiries were opened against him in Pakistan.

He had to flee the country for Kenya in order to save his life, but it was in vain. I’m heartbroken and upset with the Kenyan government for the callous way in which a journalist who had sought refuge there was murdered. At a time when he was defenceless and without weapons, and had to seek refuge in your nation.

Arshad, a well-educated journalist, was born in 1973 in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his academic education in Ireland, where he received many distinguished accolades. In addition to working for Pakistani media, he also collaborated with many foreign newspapers.

He was also a brilliant photographer who was especially skilled at capturing portraits and wildlife.

He was a kind husband, a good parent, and an obedient son. We got married in 2011.

He used to enjoy going on trips, hiking, long drives, and dining out. He was such a gracious host and no visitor ever left our home without receiving food or a present.

He was a kind man who frequently gave generously to charity. When asked for a favour, he never turned down anyone.

Do Kenyans know that when his body arrived in Pakistan, a crowd of tens of thousands welcomed him back, that tens of thousands attended his funeral, and that the flowers on his grave are still fresh because many of his followers still go to see him every day?

My heart has been devastated by Arshad's leaving; I cry for hours and never feel like working. My physical health is suffering. His bullet-riddled body flashes through my mind every time I close my eyes.

Why would someone harm such a kind and pure soul?

He had been exposing the exploitation of numerous Pakistani political families over the past few years and was providing supporting documentation for his assertions. Since then, his adversaries had multiplied and had even endangered our family. But he never cowered in fear and continued to fight for his just cause.

He was significantly impacted this year by the handover of the government from Imran Khan to Shehbaz Sharif.

He began to criticize the all-powerful Pakistani establishment, which caused things to shift around against him. He was the subject of numerous police probes, and things only continued to get worse for us.

In the morning, Arshad had to go to court to defend himself against the baseless accusations, and in the evening, he had to report to work for his daily talk show.

He was labelled a rebel, but he bravely handled everything. He wasn't anti-state; rather, he was just against corruption.

Threats were made against Arshad, and he was compelled to abandon his fight against corruption.

We all were extremely tense after being warned that he would be shot in the head if he didn't stop.

He had no choice but to flee the country, but he didn't have many visas, so he ended up in Dubai and spent many days inside a hotel room.

Although his visa's validity period was still in effect, he was compelled to depart Dubai by UAE authorities. He then travelled to Kenya, where he stayed at his host's home out of fear for his safety.

After some time had passed and his dread had faded, he resumed working on some investigative videos on YouTube and Twitter before he was shot in the head and brutally executed as forewarned in Pakistan. The threat that was made against him in Pakistan came true in Kenya.

Questions from the Kenyan government

My mind is filled with questions to the Kenyan authorities. My spouse came to the country looking for safety and protection and spent the majority of his time in his host's apartment, out of the thousands of tourists who visited Kenya, why did the Kenyan police single him out?

Why was it claimed that shots were fired at the murderous police officers while he had no weapons? Then another false claim that it was a case of mistaken identity was made, what kind of insensitivity is this?

Who was responsible for leaking images of my late husband's body from the murder scene and the hospital? Is it not against the law to publish or share images of dead bodies?

Do you know if my husband was tortured before he died?

Why was my husband's life not saved and why wasn't he sent to a hospital?

When will the police officers who shot my husband be the subject of an official investigation? When will the Kenyan government grant us justice?

I submitted letters to President William Ruto, the Interior Ministry, and the Foreign Affairs Office of Kenya, but to no avail. Ipoa is not responding to me either and the report they complied was not shared with Arshad's family either. Is there no care for journalists' life in Kenya?

As the widow of a devoted husband, I want your state to render justice. It is your duty to give us the accurate details surrounding my husband's death and to shine light on people at whose behest and directions all of this occurred, during this difficult time for us.

I appeal to Kenyans to join me in the fight for Arshad's justice. The Kenyan government should cooperate with us and I’m looking toward President Ruto's help to get justice. I’m also requesting the Kenyan human rights organizations to work with me to help my late spouse get justice.

We still don’t have lawyers or legal help in Kenya. As a widow I’m requesting to Chief Justice of Kenya, the lawyers’ community, journalistic unions, and civil society to help me get justice for my journalist husband.

Arshad was not shot in mistaken identity. It was a preplanned murder.



