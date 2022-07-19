Kenya, Seychelles ink deal to fight cross-border crime

Kenya on Monday signed a deal with the Seychelles to cooperate on legal assistance in crime prosecutions, targeting cross-border vices that affect both countries.

This pact was among ten agreements and MoUs signed by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Seychellois Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, as President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the archipelago in a state visit.

The Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal matters means Kenya and Seychelles can cooperate on prosecuting the corrupt, terrorists or sea pirates. President Kenyatta and his host, President Wavel Ramkalawan, witnessed the signing in Victoria on Monday.

The countries also signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement and MoUs on tourism development and bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, livestock and cooperative sectors, a statement from State House said on Monday.

They also inked another MoU on cooperation on peace, security and law enforcement at sea as well as maritime affairs. They will, in future, work on an agreement for joint policing of the seas against illegal fishers, polluters and other criminals.

Blue economy

Kenyan government officials said the key point of cooperation between the two countries will be centred on the blue economy: monetising their sea resources such as fish, minerals or oil, while protecting them from exploitation or theft by illegal outside entities.

Kenya is to learn from Seychellois expertise to bolster the circular economy, the idea of reusing products rather than scrapping them as waste and collaboration in the aquaculture sector.

“Seychelles is a leading champion of the blue economy. We have, in that regard, agreed to strengthen our collaboration in protecting and ensuring sustainable utilisation of our ocean resources,” President Kenyatta said at a joint press conference with his host.

The Kenyan president commended the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the two nations for putting together the agreements that were signed, which outlined the avenues to be explored to enable Kenya and Seychelles to further solidify their existing ties.

Kenyatta’s visit significant

On his part, President Ramkalawan said President Kenyatta’s visit to Seychelles was significant to the two countries as it reaffirmed the multifaceted relations the two nations have enjoyed the years.

“Kenya and Seychelles had substantial bilateral cooperation in fields such as education, health, trade, agriculture, civil aviation as well as strong people-to-people ties even before the establishment of diplomatic relations on 10th January 1990,” President Ramkalawan said.

He expressed gratitude to the Kenyan government for its continued support to the socio-economic growth of Seychelles, saying currently, there are 846 Kenyans living in the country, among them several expatriates in the education and health sectors.

“I have expressed my gratitude to President Kenyatta for the assistance provided by the 50 Kenyan health workers who were recruited by the Ministry of Health in March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have reiterated my appreciation to him for the contribution of Kenyan teachers to our education system,” President Ramkalawan said.

While fielding questions from journalists, the two leaders said by working together, the two countries would create huge opportunities for their citizens, especially in the blue economy and tourism sectors.

Also signed were MOUs on cooperation in the field of sports and promotion of partnership on gender equality and women economic empowerment.