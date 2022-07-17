President Uhuru Kenyatta off to Seychelles on a three-day state visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today, July, 17, start a three-day State Visit to Seychelles.

The visit comes after Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan extended an invitation to President Kenyatta when they met on the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Abba Ethiopia in February.

During his visit, President Kenyatta is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host at the State House before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on deepening both the socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

President Kenyatta is also scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly besides other engagements of mutual interest between the two countries.

Both Kenya and Seychelles cooperate in many areas including trade, maritime security and the fight against piracy, the Blue Economy, parliamentary exchanges, cooperation between the chambers of commerce, youth and sports, culture and fisheries among others.

The state visit by President Kenyatta is expected to further cement the relations between Kenya and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

However, this is the first state visit by President Kenyatta to the Island country.

In 2017, former Seychelles President Danny Faure visited Kenya where the two countries signed agreements to strengthen regional partnership and cooperation in areas such as the fight against narcotics, and tourism, trade, maritime security and the Blue Economy.