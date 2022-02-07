Lapsset workers

Lapsset workers on site in Kililana in Lamu West in 2018. 
 

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya seeks investors in bid to complete Lapsset projects

By  Anthony Kitimo

Kenya has spent more than Sh157 billion on projects along the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) Corridor in the last decade, the Nation has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.