Kenya's security agents on alert as Shabaab raids increase

Security agencies are on high alert following deadly attacks in Lamu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera attributed to al-Shabaab.

The attacks have raised questions on the capacity and readiness of police in dealing with security threats in some parts of the country.

The terrorists have resorted to planting explosives on roads and ambushing security officers’ convoys, camps, patrols and escorts.

They also intimidate police reservists and individuals believed to be working with security agencies.

Interviews with multiple sources in the security and intelligence circles paint a picture of the evolution in methods the terror group is using in raids.

Al-Shabaab attacks are more fluid and unpredictable, making response by government agents difficult.

In some instances, the fighters attack sparsely populated areas, which generally have much smaller security presence than towns and large villages.

The fighters avoid detection by moving in pairs or individually. Some pretend to be herdsmen or honey-gatherers, state officials say.

When not walking, al-Shabaab members use hired vehicles, motorcycles or even donkeys to ferry their deadly cargo. They also tend to avoid open roads and steer clear of settlements.

Security agencies say they are investigating some residents of the regions that have been raided by the terrorist group in recent weeks.

Monetary gain

It is believed the locals supplied al-Shabaab fighters with information on security personnel.

“Others have fed al-Shabaab terrorists while some have helped transport their weapons to targeted areas,” a highly placed security source told the Sunday Nation.

“Their motives include ideological agreement, sympathy and monetary gain.”

The government has pledged to deploy more police reservists to Lamu villages that witnessed attacks and killings.

Addressing the public at Juhudi Primary School in Lamu West on Friday, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, said the move is aimed at bolstering security of citizens and property even as search for the individuals who killed five people and razed six houses in Juhudi and Salama intensifies.

More than 60 heavily armed assailants raided the two villages around 7.30pm on Saturday June 24.

They dragged men from their houses, tied their legs and hands behind their backs before slitting their throats.

Mr Koome said the raiders appeared to know the terrain and even knew some of their victims by name.

He urged locals to volunteer information on the attackers to security agencies.

“I am informed that the attackers even called some locals by their names. That means these people are known to you. Let’s be sincere enough and expose them for the government to take action,” the police boss said at the meeting.

The IG added that he would take action against officers that he described as lazy.

“You are in your country. The government will take care of you. We will increase the number of reservists here. I only appeal to you to work with security agencies,” Mr Koome said.

Al-Shabaab fighters usually disappear into the dense and expansive Boni forest after committing attacks.

While security agencies say they have thwarted raids, the killing of more than 20 people by the terrorist group in June has raised concerns from many quarters.

Special security formation

Officials say the special security formation deployed to pursue al-Shabaab in the northeast of the country dismantled makeshift camps used by the terror group.

They say three operations in May helped thwart al-Shabaab attacks.

A suspected al-Shabaab fighter was arrested in Ahadho, Garissa County, on May 22.

Security agents say they found him with two rocket-propelled grenades, (RPGs), seven RPG ammunition, six 47 rifles, eighteen loaded magazines, some 200 rounds, two grenades, explosive-making materials and food.

On May 18, police officers in Madogo arrested a man said to have been gathering information for al-Shabaab.

Three days before the arrest, an individual police said was linked to the casing of a communication mast for possible destruction, was arrested in Karo.

A security team conducted an operation targeting a suspected al-Shabaab camp in Alango on February 25.

Launch attacks

The team engaged fighters at Korbul dam, and found weapons, food and material for making explosives.

Security officials say an operation in Dahun on January 20 led to the killing of al-Shabaab militants.

The mop-up lead to a huge find, including explosive devices loaded on a cart, a rifle with a magazine, a solar panel, a 12-volt battery, dry cells, a digital multimeter, two remote controls, radios and food.

There are intelligence reports of fighters moving on border areas and regrouping as they prepare to launch attacks.

A week ago, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government would acquire new artillery in its counter-terrorism efforts.

He urged senior security officers in northern Kenya to take a leading role in fighting al-Shabaab.