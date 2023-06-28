Families from Lamu villages flee to school after al-Shabaab attack

At least 60 families have fled their homes and are pitching camp at Juhudi Primary School in Lamu West following Saturday night attacks that left five people dead and six houses torched.

The families are from Juhudi and Salama villages, which were raided by over 60 armed men suspected to be Al-Shabaab militants. Speaking at the school on Tuesday, the villagers said they feared repeat attacks.

Tension has been rife in the villages despite the government’s assurance that security had been enhanced.

During the Saturday attack, which happened between 7.30pm and 10pm, the terrorists dragged the victims from their houses and tied their hands and legs with nylon ropes behind their backs before executing them.

Among those killed was a 19-year-old Form Three student from Bakanja Secondary School.

Coast Regional Commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha has since Sunday been in Lamu coordinating the ongoing operation to find the attackers who fled into a nearby forest.

Yesterday, Ms Onyancha met with the Lamu security team, including County Commissioner Louis Rono, his deputy and assistant county commissioners, police bosses and the political leadership led by Governor Issa Timamy, his deputy Raphael Munyua, Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama and his Lamu East counterpart Ruweida Obbo.

The meeting was held at the county commissioner’s office in Mokowe.

Residents interviewed by the Nation insisted that they will not spend their nights in their villages anymore lest they die in the hands of the terrorists.

“We have decided to camp here at Juhudi Primary School to avoid becoming an easy target to the terrorists who are unpredictable. We can’t spend our nights in the villages based on what we saw on Saturday night. You can’t see your neighbour, husband, or son killed mercilessly like that and continue living in that place. Where will the courage come from? The government should find a permanent solution to these recurrent attacks in our villages,” said Lucy Kimani from Salama village.

Paul Kariuki expressed disappointment that despite the State having earlier assured them that the attacks had ended thanks to intensified security, there are still incidents every year.

“In January, 2022, we lost 15 people, including the four GSU (General Service Unit) officers. People were killed in Widho, Mashogoni, Marafa, Juhudi, Salama, Kibokoni and even the four GSU officers at Milihoi. I remember then Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata came here and assured us that the government is on top of things. About a year down the line, we’re witnessing similar attacks within the same area. We’re now worried about believing what the government says about our security,” said Mr Kariuki.

Juhudi Primary School Head teacher Amos Mithamo said he had allowed the families to spend nights in classrooms. He revealed that they go back to the villages during the day.

“Since the killings on Saturday night, fear has gripped these villagers and I understand. That’s why I have let them use our classrooms, toilets and even the water in one of the tanks at the school. They are well protected as National Police Reservists and other security agencies have been around, day and night,” said Mr Mithamo.

He added: “It would have been inconvenient if the school was in session. Currently, we’re on recess for the half-term break, so there are no pupils. I have instructed the displaced families to use our classrooms with care.”

Salama resident Peter Githinji said the insecurity incidents were also causing them losses in their farms as wild animals have been feasting on their crops, especially during the night.

“We have maize, simsim, beans and other crops that are almost ready. These crops are eaten by wild animals since most of our farms have remained unguarded since the Saturday night attacks. During the night while we’re at the camp, the wildlife take charge of our farms, destroying everything,” said Mr Githinji.

Yesterday, Senator Joseph Githuku Kamau, Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu, Mkunumbi ward rep Paul Kimani Njuguna and other leaders visited the displaced families.

“We’re here to say pole (sorry) for those that lost their loved ones. We shall do what we can to support you while you are here. We know the government is doing all it can to ensure safety of our people and property here. So, don’t be deterred,” said Mr Githuku.

Mr Njuguna called on the government to establish more security camps in the area.

“Villages like Juhudi-Ukumbi and Marafa have become access routes that these attackers use to access other villages here. We need KDF and other security camps set up there,” he said.