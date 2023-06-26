Pamela Ogutu: I begged them to spare my teen son, they stabbed him as I watched

The night of Saturday, June 24 will forever be in Pamela Ogutu's memory. She describes the day as black, horrific, terrifying, and the worst ever in her life.

She is a resident of Salama village in Mkunumbi, Lamu County, one of the villages that were on the night of Saturday raided by over 60 armed assailants who claimed to be ‘original Al-Shabaab.’

The assailants divided themselves into two groups before conducting the heinous act of murdering five people and torching six houses in the two remote villages of Salama and Juhudi.

Among those killed was 19-year-old Barrack Hussein, a student at Bakanja Secondary School in Mpeketoni, Lamu.

Ms Ogutu is also a guardian to Hussein, her nephew, whom he raised together with other two siblings, a brother and sister after their parents died when they were young.

Ms Ogutu was living with the three children before Hussein met his untimely death on Saturday in the hands of the assailants.

He was home for the half-term break.

Hussein had just come home that evening when the bandits invaded their homestead. The victims were ordered to lie face down without screaming before they were mercilessly killed.

Ms Ogutu narrates that at around 8 pm on the fateful day, they were seated in one corner of the compound chatting happily after welcoming Hussein back the break.

Their talk was, however, cut short when a group of over 30 men clad mostly in military regalia and armed with guns, pangas, and knives descended to the homestead.

Also Read: Two KDF soldiers killed in twin Shabaab attacks in Lamu

“My two nephews, including Hussein, his young brother who is in class eight, their sister, a woman neighbour, and I were seated talking. The terrorists showed up from nowhere. They had torches. They commanded us to lie face down. They introduced themselves as ‘Original Al-Shabaab’ on a mission to execute people from what they referred to as ‘their invaded lands,” Ms Ogutu told Nation.Africa.

Shortly after the introduction, the militants descended on Hussein, kicking him from all over. Ms Ogutu gained the courage to defend the helpless boy begging the assailants to spare him since he is an innocent secondary school student.

She even stood up and pleaded with the assailants to wait so as to be shown the student’s details as confirmation if that would make them spare Hussein’s life.

“I jumped and went into the house. I came back with a letter from Bakanja Secondary School belonging to Hussein and gave it to the militants. I was shaking in despair. They perused through the letter and one shouted, ‘no way, just do the necessary’,” narrates Ms Ogutu.

The men tied Hussein with a nylon rope on the legs and hands from behind and told Ms Ogutu not to scream but rather watch what they would do.

“After tying my nephew on the legs and hands, they stabbed him in the stomach before slitting his throat. As they moved towards the class eight boy, he got a chance to jump and ran into hiding,” said Ms Ogutu.

Ms Ogutu says as one group of the assailants was engaged in threatening and commanding them, others were busy frisking houses and stealing items.

“They stole my money and two phones. They took with them food items, chicken, and goats before setting a store in the compound ablaze. The store had over ten bags of maize, simsim and beans. When they were done with the store, they left to continue their onslaught in the neighbourhood,” said Ms Ogutu.

Others killed during the Saturday attacks included 60-year-old Samuel Chomba Gacurai.

Chomba was attacked outside his house, his hands and legs tied, and his throat slit. His house was burnt with all his belongings including seven goats stolen.

Reuben Mwangi Nyamu, 33, who was blindfolded with a black cloth and his throat slit. His house was burnt with all the belongings and 20 goats were stolen.

Peter Mureithi Githinji, 40, was fatally shot outside his house. His house was burnt with belongings, including a motorcycle, a bicycle and other household items. Mwenda alias Sumbua, 38, was attacked within Juhudi area. His hands and legs were tied and his throat slit.

Six houses and property of unknown value were also razed down during the night attack that rocked the two villages.

The Saturday killings resulted in fear and tension among residents who pleaded with the government to find ways of ending recurrent killings in Lamu villages.

By Sunday afternoon, Coast Regional Commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha had already arrived in Lamu and visited the victims of the Saturday night attack.

Ms Onyancha directed a massive operation to be conducted within Salama, Juhudi, Marafa, Poromoko and surrounding areas to search for the attackers.

“We’re here to condole the families of the victims of the heinous killing and at the same time search for the assailants. The government is keen to ensure the security of citizens and property is protected,” said Ms Onyancha.

The Regional Commissioner was expected to hold a meeting today with the county security team, chiefs and their assistants concerning Lamu security and the ongoing operation.