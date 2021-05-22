Kenya's Covid cases exceed 168,000 as death toll hits 3,049

Covid vaccination at KICC

A medic prepared the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine for administration to frontline personnel in the tourism and hospitality sector at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The CS said Kenya’s death toll rose by six to 3,049 while the number of recoveries was 114,452.
  • CS Kagwe further announced that 58 more patients had recovered, 19 of them at home and 39 at health facilities countrywide.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose by 573 to 168,108 following the analysis of 5,798 samples for the disease within a day.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Justin Muturi crowned Mt Kenya spokesman

    Justin Muturi coronation

  2. In 1958 US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan: documents

  3. BBI: Orengo accuses politicians of abandoning Raila

  4. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 168,000

  5. Millions in urgent need of aid in Mozambique province

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.