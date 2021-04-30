Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate down to 9.7 per cent, ministry says

Covid vaccination at KNH

A banner outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on March 5, 2021 notifies members of the public of free vaccination against Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Of those hospitalised, 188 were under intensive care, 32 of them on ventilatory support, 120 on supplemental oxygen and 36 under observation.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Friday stood at 9.7 percent, the Ministry of Health reporting 497 new infections from a sample of 5,117 tested within a day.

