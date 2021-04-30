Covid vaccine Kenya
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Five locked-down counties snap up nearly half of vaccine doses

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

An aggressive vaccination drive is underway in five counties placed on lockdown more than a month ago to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to the latest official data. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.