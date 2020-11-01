Kenya's Covid-19 deaths hit 1,013 as caseload nears 56,000





Kenya's Covid-19 caseload rose by 685 to 55,877 on Sunday after the testing of 4,433 samples in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reported.

CS Kagwe further announced that the death toll had increased by 17 to 1,013 in the same period and the number of recovered patients by 231 to 37,194.

He said 130 of the recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and 101 in hospital.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13, 2020. By Sunday, Kenya had analysed 699,520 samples for the disease.

CS Kagwe said that of Kenya's active cases, 53 were in ICU, 31 of them on ventilatory support and 22 on supplemental oxygen. He said 46 patients were on supplementary oxygen but not in ICU and that 17 were in HDU.

A total of 1,271 people are admitted while 4,806 are in home-based care programme.

In terms of case distribution, the ministry said 449 of the new patients were male and 236 female, and the youngest two years old and the oldest 81. Kenyans numbered 659 and foreigners 26.

Mombasa accounted for 203 of the new infections, Nairobi 202, Busia 95, Nakuru, Kiambu and Bungoma 18 each, Kilifi, Kisumu and Embu 17 each, Kajiado 15 and Kakamega 14.

Kwale had eight, Machakos six, Kirinyaga five, Kericho, Murang'a, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Nyandarua and Tana River four each, Homa Bay three, and Isiolo, Kisii and Garissa one case each.



