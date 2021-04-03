Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 20 as cases exceed 138,000

Covid-19 victim burial in Meru

Public health officers are pictured next to a casket bearing the remains of a person who died of Covid-19, ahead of the burial in Maua, Meru County, on June 10, 2020.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CS Kagwe also announced the recovery of 220 more patients , 177 of them under home-based isolation and care, and 43 in hospital, raising the total to 93,650.

Kenya's Covid-19 death toll on Saturday grew by 20 to 2,206 but the Health ministry said only two of the fatalities occurred in the past 24 hours.

