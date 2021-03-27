Kenya's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise by 1,152 to 129,330.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives an update on the Covid-19 pandemic during a press conference at Afya House in Nairobi on May 6, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

  • Regarding vaccination, the ministry said personnel are being trained across the country and that the programme will run through the weekend.

Kenya on Saturday recorded 1,152 new Covid-19 infections, from a sample of 8,397 analysed within a day, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 129,330.

