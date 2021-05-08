ARVs
Kenya runs out of syrup for infants with HIV

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the National Aids and STD Control Programme (Nascop) had indicated that it was bringing in the drug. 
  • Another challenge of the pellets is making sure that the child takes all the food once the drug is mixed in.

Children with HIV will have to go back to taking pellets after the country ran out of the syrup, following the current shortage of antiretroviral drugs in the country, the Nation has learnt.

