Kenya rubbishes report on relocation of elephants from UK

Elephants

Elephants in a park.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Tourism has rubbished reports that Kenya plans to receive 13 elephants which will be relocated from the UK.

