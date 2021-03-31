Lobby sues British army, conservancy over Laikipia fire

More than 10,000 acres of the Loldaiga Hills have been destroyed in the fire reported to have started three days ago.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • ACCPA argues that the fire's carbon emission is likely to damage to the ozone layer.
  • A preliminary assessment of the damage by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows that almost a quarter of the conservancy, which is 49,000 acres, was damaged by the inferno.

An environmental lobby group has sued the British Army and management of Lolldaiga Conservancy over a wildfire that destroyed 12,000 acres of Lolldaiga Hills in Laikipia County.

