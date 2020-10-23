Kenya reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 631 more cases

Kenya's coronavirus caseload rose by 631 to 47,843 on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced, following analysis of 6,142 samples in the last 24 hours.

CS Kagwe further reported that 371 more patients had recovered from the disease, 313 of them at health facilities across the country and 58 in the home-based care programme, raising the count to 33,421.

He said 20 patients were in intensive care units, 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in high dependency units, and that a total of 1,142 had been admitted to hospitals in different parts of the country.

A total of 3,238 patients were in the home-based care programme, he said.

The death toll in Kenya, Mr Kagwe also reported, had increased by 14 to 884 over the last 24 hours.

As of October 23, Kenya had tested 646,377 samples for the virus. Of the new patients, 596 were Kenyans and 35 foreigners, 420 male and 211 female, and the youngest a year old and the oldest 91.

Nairobi accounted for 235 of the new cases, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 52, Kisumu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Bungoma and Busia 23 each, Kiambu 22 and Machakos 21.

Nyeri County recorded 15 new cases, Kajiado 13, Homa Bay and Kisii 12 each, Trans Nzoia 11, Meru 10, siaya seven, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet six each, Kakamega four, Marsabit three, Nakuru, Narok and Embu three each, and Nyamira, Nandi, Makueni and Vihiga two each,

Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Murang'a, Isiolo and Kwale recorded each recorded just one new infection.