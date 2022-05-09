Kenya registers 41 new helicopters ahead of elections

New helicopter registration rose by 41 last year as politicians ventured into the general election campaign period.

Official data show the number of registered planes increased by 47, excluding those owned by the National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces, to 782 last year.

But 41 of the 47 were choppers, reflecting the increased demand from politicians who prefer helicopters during campaigns because of landing ease.

This is a jump from 26 freshly registered choppers in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic reduced the number of registered aircraft by72 planes.

Chopper users, mainly politicians and wealthy businessmen, defied the slump in air travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that saw them ground helicopters and small jets.