Kenya records 72 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Graffiti artists take part in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri County on July 2, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of Monday, the CS said, Kenya’s death toll had reached 3,013 while the number of recoveries was 113,874.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday rose by 72 to 165,537 following the analysis of 2,056 samples for the disease in the past 24 hours.

