Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries as 280 test positive

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 104,780 after 280 people tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,919 tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country now stand at 1,278,200.

The Ministry of Health, through a statement sent to media houses Wednesday, said the new cases comprise of 221 Kenyans and 59 foreigners, of whom 173 are male and 107 females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 89.

At the same time, the number of deaths rose to 1,839 after two patients succumbed to the disease.

Recoveries

The statement also revealed that that 713 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 86,378.

Among those who recovered in the 24-hour period, 676 were in home-based care programmes while 37 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The ministry also said that 344 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country.

Of these, 55 patients are admitted to the intensive care unit due to Covid-19 complications.

From the number, 22 are on ventilator support while 28 are on supplemental oxygen with another five on observation.

On supplemental oxygen

“Another nine patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them in the general wards,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in the statement.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of infections, having recorded 185 new cases, followed by Nakuru (19), Kiambu (19), Kericho (12), Mombasa (6), Kajiado (6), Murang’a (6), Uasin Gishu (6), Machakos (5), Meru (4) and Embu (3).