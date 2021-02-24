Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries as 280 test positive

Covid-19 testing

A heath worker takes a nose swab from a man for Covid-19 testing. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 104,780 after 280 people tested positive.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 104,780 after 280 people tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,919 tested in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy reveals how Caroline Wanjiku was killed

  2. Confusion at the EAC over next Secretary-General

  3. China faces questions on labour used in solar panel production

  4. Lawyers sues IEBC over BBI signatures

  5. Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.