Kenya records 69 new Covid cases, positivity rate down to 4.9pc

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid-19 test.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Sunday recorded just 69 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 1,414 tested in the past 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed to cases to 248,461.

