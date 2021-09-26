Kenya records 69 new Covid cases, positivity rate down to 4.9pc

Kenya on Sunday recorded just 69 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 1,414 tested in the past 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed to cases to 248,461.

The positivity rate dropped from 4.9 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent on Saturday, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,534,881

All of the new patients were Kenya while the youngest was 14 years old and the oldest 89 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 24 of the cases, Meru 12, Nakuru four, Murang'a, Makueni and Taita Taveta three each, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu and Isiolo two each, and West Pokot, Baringo, Embu, Turkana, Kajiado, Garissa, Homa Bay and Machakos one each.

In a statement to media houses on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced six more deaths, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in September, raising the toll to 5,102.

CS Kagwe also said another 505 patients had recovered from the disease, 466 of them at home and 39 in hospital, raising the number to 240,235.

As of Sunday, 1,209 patients had been hospitalised with Covid-19 countrywide while 2,633 were being treated at home.

Of the admitted patients, 87 were under intensive care, 49 of them on ventilator support and 38 on supplemental oxygen.

No patients was under observation.

Another 387 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 368 of them in general wards and 19 in high dependency units.

According to CS Kagwe, a total of 3,613,357 vaccine doses have been administered across the country - 2,724,742 first doses and 888,615 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose Sunday stood at 32.6 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3 per cent.