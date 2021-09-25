Kenya's confirmed Covid cases increase by 323 to 248,392

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Ng'undu-Kamulu Level 3 Hospital in Ruai, Nairobi County, on September 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

  • As of Saturday, 1,220 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 2,694 were in the home-based care programme.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Saturday increased to 248,392 after 323 more people tested positive from a sample of 5,606 analysed in the last 24 hours.

