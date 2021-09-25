Rwanda hits target in Covid vaccination drive, off EU red list

Refugees from Libya register after receiving their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines at Gashora Emergency Transit Centre in Kigali.

  • Rwanda has vaccinated 2,029,038 people with the first jab and 1,466,966 are fully vaccinated as of September 24. 


Rwanda hit the September global target of fully vaccinating 10 percent of its 12.9 million population against Covid-19 and is among countries recommended by the European Union to have unrestricted access for non-essential travel its territory.

