Kenya records 410 new Covid-19 infections, six more deaths

The Health ministry on Friday announced 410 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 105,467.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the cases were found after the analysis of 7,180 samples in the last 24 hours.

The number of tests carried out in Kenya so far is 1,289,979.

Forty two of the new patients were foreigners and 368 Kenyans, 276 male and 134 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 83.

Nairobi County accounted for 254 of the cases, Mombasa 27, Migori 24, Kiambu 22, Nakuru 15, Turkana 12, Machakos eight and Kericho and Uasin Gishu counties six each.

Kajiado and Taita Taveta followed with five each and then came Kilifi, Meru and Nyeri with four each, Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu and Kwale two each and Makueni, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Wajir and Bungoma one each.

CS Kagwe also reported 24 more recoveries, 13 of them in hospital and 11 under the home-based care programme, raising the total to 86,521.

Six more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, placing the toll in Kenya at 1,853.

As of Friday, 342 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,420 patients were being treated at home.

Sixty one of the hospitalised patients were under intensive care, 25 of them on ventilatory support, 27 on supplemental oxygen and nine under observation

Another 12 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them in general wards.