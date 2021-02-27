Kenya records 410 new Covid-19 infections, six more deaths

Covid message in Kibera

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Six more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, placing the toll in Kenya at 1,853.

The Health ministry on Friday announced 410 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 105,467.

