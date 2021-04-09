Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,091 new infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House in Nairobi on April 2, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At least 422,021 people had received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, among them 110,523 health workers, 34,150 security officers and 59,906 teachers.

Kenya's Covid-19 death toll on Friday grew by 17 to 2,309 but the Health ministry said all the deaths occurred in the last one month.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.