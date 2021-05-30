Kenya records 162 new Covid cases with 4.7pc positivity rate

Kenya recorded another 162 new Covid-19 infections, with the country’s positivity rate now being 4.7 per cent.

While announcing the new figures on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were from sample size of 3,452 tested in 24 hours.

This now brings the total confirmed positive cases to 170,647 with the cumulative tests conducted so far being 1,809,890.

In a statement to the press, the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest patient from the new cases is aged 17 while the oldest is 70 years old.

Of the confirmed cases, 152 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners, with 116 being male and 46 female.

Across the counties, the new infections are spread out as follows: Nairobi 55, Busia 32, Homa Bay 10, Kilifi and Mombasa 10 each, Kiambu 8, Kisii 5, Meru 4, Kisumu, Migori, Nakuru, Nyeri and Uasin Gishu recorded 3 cases each, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos and Turkana 2 cases each while the counties of Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kirinyaga reported 1 case each.

Recoveries

Over the same 24-hour period, 643 patients have recovered from the disease, 406 from the home-based care and isolation programme and 237 from various hospitals across the country, bringing total recoveries to 116,776.

During the same period, 16 deaths were reported, which were from reports of facility audit records conducted on diverse dates in April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,157.

A total of 1,225 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,724 are under the home-based care and isolation programme. Of these, 93 patients are in ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 76 on supplemental oxygen. Seventeen patients are on observation.