State extends curfew, ban on public gatherings for 60 days

Nationwide curfew

Police man a roadblock during curfew time. The government has again extended night curfew for another two months starting May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has again extended night curfew for another two months, as efforts to further lower the Covid-19 positivity rate and contain the virus continue.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MSF: Those displaced by DRC volcano face cholera risk

  2. West African leaders meet over Mali coup

  3. Israel, Egypt hold talks on Gaza

  4. Kenya records 162 new Covid infections

  5. Nationwide curfew extended for 60 days

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.