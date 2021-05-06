Special pass saving mothers and babies in Kitui

Faith Kioko

Faith Kioko (right) and Angella Kanini in Kisesini village, Kitui South Sub-County. POOL

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Delivering at home poses a risk of complications
  • CHVs have played a key role in increasing hospital births
  • Initially, mothers would skip antenatal clinics for fear of getting contracting the coronavirus


Every time Esther Kavoi looks at her nine-month-old baby, she remembers the night of her birth.

