Kenya records 151 new cases, 35 recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 151 new Covid-19 infections, with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent on Monday, raising total confirmed positive cases in the country to 252,839. The cases were from a sample size of 7,224 tested in the last 24 hours.

