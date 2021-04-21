Kenya records 1,441 Covid recoveries as 965 new cases reported

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 153,488 following the reporting of 965 new infections in the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the country’s positivity rate stood at 13.2 per cent, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a sample size of 7,311 tested over 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,618,990.

Of the new infections, 907 are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners. Male patients were 560 and 405 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest 101 years.

Nairobi County continues to lead in new infections with 330 cases followed by Mombasa with 67, Nakuru 63, Kericho 45, Uasin Gishu 44, Murang’a 33, Kiambu 30, Meru 28, Homa Bay 25, Kisumu 25, Garissa 22, Isiolo 20, Nyeri 19, Laikipia and Siaya 17 cases each, Narok and Busia 14 cases each, Kajiado 13, Machakos 12, Kisii and Embu 11 cases each, Makueni, Bungoma, Nyandarua and Kilifi 10 cases each.

Others are Kitui with 9 cases, Kakamega 8, Mandera and Migori 7 cases each, Bomet 6, Taita Taveta 5, Nandi, Turkana and Samburu 4 cases each, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia 3 case each, Baringo and West Pokot 2 cases each and Vihiga 1 case.

Recoveries

The number of recoveries has increased to 105,279 after 1,441 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of those who recovered 1,317 were from home-based and isolation care while 124 were from various health facilities countrywide.

CS Kagwe also announced 21 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, with nine of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 2,540.

A total of 1,509 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 6,808 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

There are currently 240 patients in the ICU, 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 151 on supplemental oxygen. Another 36 patients are on observation.