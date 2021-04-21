Kenya records 1,441 Covid recoveries as 965 new cases reported

Mutahi kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on April 21, 2021 said the country had recorded 965 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 153,488 following the reporting of 965 new infections in the past 24 hours.

