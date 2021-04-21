CoG: Drop in Covid positivity rate due to lack of testing kits

Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who is also the CoG Health Committee chairman. In a statement on April 21, 2021 signed by Prof Nyong'o, governors raised concerns over the shortage of Covid-19 testing kits in counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

