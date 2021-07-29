Kenya records 1,068 new Covid cases with 14.4pc positivity rate

Kenya has recorded 1,068 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more fatalities and 398 recoveries, the Health ministry announced on Thursday.

The new patients were identified after testing 7,398 samples in the last 24 hours. This raises the cumulative infections in Kenya to 201,009 while the positivity rate stood at 14.4 per cent.

The total number of tests done since the pandemic first hit Kenya in March now stand at 2,116,979.

In the new infections, Nairobi County accounted for 489 cases, Mombasa 77, Migori 60, Uasin Gishu 57, Kilifi 37, Kiambu 34, Nakuru 33, Kajiado 29, Homa Bay 27, Kirinyaga 26, Busia 21, Murang’a 16, Laikipia 16, Kitui 15, Machakos 12, Nyandarua 11, Kisumu 10, Siaya 9, Baringo 9, Nyeri 9, Marsabit 8, Embu 8, Nandi 8, Kakamega 6, Turkana 6, Garissa 5, Kericho 5, Isiolo 3, Meru 3, Samburu 3, Taita Taveta 3, Vihiga 3, Kisii 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 2, Mandera 2, Trans Nzoia 1 and Bungoma 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 15 more deaths, but noted that all were late deaths confirmed after the audit of facility records in June and July, raising the death toll to 3,910.

Recoveries

CS Kagwe also announced that another 398 patients had recovered, 255 of them in home-based care and 143 in hospital, raising the count to 188,222.

Further, the CS said, 1,434 patients had been hospitalised countrywide by Sunday, while 3,918 were being treated at home. Of those in hospital, 176 were under intensive care, 43 of them on ventilator support, 82 on supplemental oxygen and 51 under observation.

Another 463 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 417 of them in general wards and 46 in high dependency units.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,707,734 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 1,055,341 being first jabs while 647,393 were the second dose.