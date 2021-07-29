Kenya records 1,068 new Covid cases with 14.4pc positivity rate

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who on July 29, 2021 reported that Kenya had recorded 1,068 new Covid-19 infections.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has recorded 1,068 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more fatalities and 398 recoveries, the Health ministry announced on Thursday.

